Progressive groups plan post-election rallies in Mobile and Pensacola Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As votes continue to be counted in the 2020 Presidential Election, progressive groups in Mobile and Pensacola are planning events Saturday afternoon. Saturday at 2 pm Mobile For Us said on Facebook they were planning a post-election event at Mardi Gras Park.

Across the state line, advocates in Northwest Florida are planning a similar event. Members of the New Florida Majority and other progressive groups are organizing a rally starting a 3 Saturday afternoon at 50 North Palafox Street near Martin Luther King Plaza.