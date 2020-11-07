MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As votes continue to be counted in the 2020 Presidential Election, progressive groups in Mobile and Pensacola are planning events Saturday afternoon. Saturday at 2 pm Mobile For Us said on Facebook they were planning a post-election event at Mardi Gras Park.
Across the state line, advocates in Northwest Florida are planning a similar event. Members of the New Florida Majority and other progressive groups are organizing a rally starting a 3 Saturday afternoon at 50 North Palafox Street near Martin Luther King Plaza.
- NOPD’s National Ethical Police Training Program
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Warning issued for South Florida as Eta approaches
- Fear of mutated mink coronavirus has northern Denmark in lockdown
- Man found dead on Downtowner Boulevard; homicide investigation underway
- Progressive groups plan post-election rallies in Mobile and Pensacola Saturday