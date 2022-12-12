MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two new concepts for the Brookley by the Bay project in Mobile were brought to the table Monday. The community learned what possibilities are in store for the site of the old Gulf Pines Golf Course.

One concept is called Loops and Berms, and the other is called Programmed Deltas.

Both concepts are different layouts for the 90 acres of land that would best utilize the lawn space, performance space opportunities, as well as potential play areas for children.

The Brookley by the Bay project team shared these concepts with those who attended Monday’s workshop and also gave them an opportunity to voice their opinions as well.

Mobile Parks and Recreational Director Shanda Smith said the community seems to be most excited about the amenities that could potentially be included at the future park site.

“Fishing is something that every person is into,” said Smith. “They want to be able to have access to the water to be able to swim and play in. The kayaking and really just actually being able to access the space more freely. It is a little hidden and behind the scenes, so people want regular access to this space.”

Programmed Deltas is ideal for nature enthusiasts featuring trails, outdoor classrooms, and a kayak launch. The Loops and Berms design is more recreational with a dog park, splash pad, and play areas.

The Brookley by the Bay project team hopes to have a concept chosen by February 2023. If you would like to share your ideas, click here.