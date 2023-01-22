CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash more than a week ago. Thomas Graham had been with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department for nearly four years before he died riding his motorcycle north of Saraland.

A giant flag waved across the roadway and a deafening line of firetrucks–horns and lights blazing–paid tribute to Thomas Graham. He’s the man who was known around the Calcedeaver firehouse as Skeeter.

“He touched a lot of people and every time Skeeter came around he always had a smile on his face,” said friend David Koger. Also in the procession–other bikers who are paying their respects.

“In the biker community we all just come together and he was a good friend to a lot of bikers,” said biker Jason Tipton. It was a dreary somber day. The first responder vehicles made their way to his home on a gray morning in between showers. The life of Thomas Graham is being commemorated not just by Calcedeaver Firefighters but by fire departments around Mobile county.

“Everyone here is a family and we come out here and support each other and try to stick together as long as we can,” said Wilmer Fire Chief Charles Harvey.