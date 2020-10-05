Pro-Trump rally held at Mardi Gras Park among the President’s fight with COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As President Trump is on the campagin trail and battling COVID-19, his supporters gathered at Mardi Gras Park on Sunday to show that support.

It was a smaller group than the support rally in Gulf Breeze on Saturday but they had the same mindset. The organizer of the rally, James Burrough, said he wanted to give Mobile residents a clear vision of what Trump supporters look like and potentially change some outsiders’ perspectives. “There is a lot of misinformation out there and I think the best way to combat that is to show up in person… if nothing else, just be seen. You know we aren’t a bunch of crazy rednecks, we are just regular people who support conservative values,” Burrough said.

Burrough had this rally planned for weeks but felt the need to support President Trump, especially now since he is fighting coronavirus. “If it was Joe Biden that got it, I’d be saying the same thing because politics is one thing and people’s lives are another. You don’t want people to die or suffer, that’s just being human,” he said. Another supporter who came to the rally, Philip Waite, says he was disheartened by some of the comments made about the president’s health. “He is our President and I think some of the remarks that were received from the left are disrespectful to say the least,” Waite said.

At the end of the day, Trump Supporters say they are still focused on making sure the president is healthy and ready for voting day. “We only have four weeks to the election and I think this is without a doubt the most important that we’ve had in our history and we hear that every four years, but this one in my mind will decide what kind of country we are going to have,” Waite said.

LATEST STORIES: