Private red snapper season is still open in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) says the weekends remain open in 2020 until the annual quota for red snapper is met.

Originally, the season was extended for the weekend of Oct. 10-12 for private anglers to meet the quota, but Hurricane Delta threw a wrench in those plans.

“That was not the weather I would have fished in. Although the weather was better Monday, some people in smaller boats went out and turned around. They didn’t feel safe or comfortable. I think that was a wise decision, but they will get opportunities later.” Scott Bannon, Director of Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD)

Bannon says anglers can pick the days best for them to take advantage of the red snapper weekend extensions.

“We’re fishing to the quota. If it’s not comfortable or safe to go, don’t go. The fish are still in the bank, so to speak. We will keep Saturdays and Sundays open until we anticipate the quota being met, and that could be as soon as the end of this next weekend.” Scott Bannon, Director of Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD)

The ADCNR and MRD will post updates about the season through this link.

Information from Doug Rainer contributed to this article.

