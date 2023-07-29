MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are giving new insight into a case involving a now-former Mobile Priest who left the country with a recent high school graduate. In a news release Saturday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said “Alex Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese stating he would never return to America. As of today, both he and the young woman remain in Europe.”

Friday, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Birch confirmed Crow and the 18-year-old were found safe in Italy. Burch said when they were found, the young woman said she went of her own free will and that there appeared to be no intimate relationship between the two. In Saturday’s news release, the sheriff added:

“The investigation is still open and we are still checking into a few matters, however, there does not appear to be any criminal charges.”