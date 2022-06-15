MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community met at the cannon on Government Street this evening to repaint the cannon after someone defaced artwork representing Pride Month.

A man is now facing charges for covering the artwork with black paint overnight. Volunteers organized the “Show Your Colors Rally” on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the cannon was vandalized.

This cannon is a popular landmark here in Mobile, and is decorated for several events throughout the year.

For the month of June, it was painted in rainbow colors. Chance Shaw, The Executive Director for Rainbow Pride of Mobile said the cannon has brought joy to much of the community since it was painted for Pride Month.

“Since we’ve had the cannon painted it’s been a beacon of light in our community,” said Shaw. “So many people have seen it and posted about it. Felt uplifted, or felt seen by it.”

Early Wednesday morning, a homeless Mobile man was caught painting black paint over the cannon, destroying its representation of the LGBTQ+ community.

Phillip Dean, 37, is charged with criminal mischief for the incident. Activist C. Pichoff-Delorca said this is a surprise to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We were absolutely surprised because we all know this individual,” said Pichoff-Delorca. “He’s a member of the homeless community but he’s very well known and very well-liked, and he’s used services throughout the city of Mobile. So we found it extremely out of character for him. So at this time were really asking MPD and those in the community to come forward and to continue the investigation because we do believe there were ulterior motives behind this.”

C. Pichoff-Delorca said the cannon was supposed to be painted for Pride Month up until June 20. Although that date is just days away, the LGBTQ+ community decided to not let this act silence them.

“We’ve been a minority and we’ve been at the center of attacks for hundreds of years,” said C. Pichoff-Delorca. “So this for us is going to be the same anything else is. We turn this into an event and we turn it into an opportunity our resilience.”

Volunteers repainted the cannon in rainbow colors once again.

“Just because someone painted over the cannon doesn’t mean we’re going to stop,” said Shaw. “Honestly it’s probably going to accelerate that. At this point, it shows a clear need that we need to continue to do the work that we’re doing. “