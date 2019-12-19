Prichard’s Mayor is trying to get an answer over garbage collection bill

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner says he’s heard from several residents about a change in billing, now that the city announced it would begin its own garbage collection.

Gardner himself received a separate bill for garbage collection from the Prichard Water and Sewer Board, which is contracted to bill residents for water and sewer service, and maintenance services from the city like garbage collection.

In a press conference, the Mayor said, “I’m going to make it clear even in this situation…why would you not send notice that there’s going to be a change in the bill—even until this day, there’s still no notice to the city that you’re changing that process.”

Mayor Gardner said he has invited members of the Prichard Water Board to meet on several occasions but so far a meeting has not happened. Gardner says he’s been told the board will not meet with him because of pending litigation over fire hydrants in the city.

