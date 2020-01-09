Prichard’s Big White Wings takes #1 spot on “Best Spots For Chicken Wings In Alabama” list

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a place to satisfy that chicken wing craving, you should head on over to Big White Wings in Prichard. They took the top spot in Big 7‘s list of the “7 Best Spots For Chicken Wings In Alabama.”

The travel site wrote, ” With 16 different sauces to choose from (including Italian ranch, hot honey mustard or classic buffalo), wing fiends are in for a real treat at Big White Wings. They have seriously good comfort food on the menu, including the wings, which are plump on the inside with seriously juicy meat, yet crispy and perfectly crunchy on the outside.”

Wemo’s Famous Wings in Mobile took the number 3 spot and Island Wing Company took number 4.

