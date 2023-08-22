PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Lucile Jackson’s home on Garrison Avenue was engulfed in flames Monday evening destroying everything inside. The Mobile native is thankful that she was able to make it out safely even though she wished to return back inside the home to grab one last thing.

Lucile said it was a normal Monday evening as she was enjoying dinner at home until she smelled something burn from her bathroom.

“I went in the bathroom, and there was a little flame in there, and, you know, I took some water and, you know, put it out,” she explained. “Then I came back to finish eating. And then the house felt so warm and all this smoke. I said, ‘Something is wrong.'”

When she saw more flames, she knew she had to get out of the home for her safety, but she tried to return back to the home for one last thing.

“A man happened to come by in a red truck,” Lucile recounted. “He said, ‘Ma’am come from over there!’ I said, ‘I got to get my purse.’ He said, ‘Ma’am, come on.'”

Even though Lucile couldn’t grab her purse, she is glad that she was able to make it out of her home safely. She feels a bit numb to everything as everything happened so quickly for her, so she hasn’t fully processed what happened to her home.

“I was out of it, and all I could think of was my purse, my I.D., you know all of that,” she said. “We don’t have any clothes, shoes, everything. But, you know, I do have these pajamas.”

Her son, James Jackson, said he grew up in the home, and he’s heartbroken to see everything he knew and cherished destroyed in the flames.

“We have lost everything,” James said. “We lost a house. We just trying to figure this thing out. You know, we never been in a situation quite like this before.”

Even though Lucile has lost most of her belongings in the fire, she was able to save her car.

Her son, James, said the car was very close to the home while engulfed, so the back right tail light has fire damage damage, and the key fob is damaged. Luckily, they are still able to drive the car.

According to Prichard Fire Chief Roderick Shoots, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

James has started a GoFundMe for his mother, and if you would like to donate, click the link here.