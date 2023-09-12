PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board has voted to approve a rate increase for customers.

In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, PWWSB approved their 2024 budget, meaning customers’ bills will be increasing by 22%. In the 2023 fiscal year, the PWWSB “faced financial challenges” and is “committed to restoring the system’s financial stability,” according to a release.

The FY2024 budget totals $16,021,441, which is why the board says they have to increase rates by 22% for the base charge, flat rate fees and fire hydrant fees. This increase is set to take effect starting on Nov. 1, 2023.

The board’s operations manager warned in August a rate hike would be coming, as the board tries to negotiate a deal to pay off its debt to Synovus Bank.