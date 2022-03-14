MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prichard Water and Sewer Board will have a meeting on March 14 at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting will be the first meeting the board has held since allegations of questionable spending have come to light. Former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley was arrested in February after reports were released that over $4 million had been spent using the Prichard Water Board credit card in her name. During a raid of her home her husband, Anthony Bradley, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

When Nia was released from jail on March 9, she was wearing designer glasses and an ankle monitor.

