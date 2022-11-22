MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay.

This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay.

This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated theft.

Prichard Water Board Attorney Jay Ross said Lewis will be suspended indefinitely or until criminal matters are concluded.

WKRG News 5 caught up with a resident at the end of the meeting who said he’s tired of the corruption taking place within the Prichard Water Board.

“We’re tired,” said Sure Word Outreach Ministries Pastor Archie Rankin. “We need answers, and I hope when everything settled, that everybody who is responsible for this corruption be arrested.”

So far four people have been arrested for allegedly misusing public funds including the former Public Services Supervisor Randy Burden, the former operations manager Nia Bradley, and her husband Anthony Bradley. However, Lewis is the only one still employed by Prichard Water.

The water board faces more than a quarter million dollars in fines from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.