PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Emotions were high at the Prichard Water Board meeting Monday, the first after the spending investigation came to light.

Chaos Monday at the first Prichard Water Board meeting since the news broke of 4 million in questionable spending. It was Standing room only for a highly anticipated meeting … that ironically had little to do with the local and federal investigation.



A meeting that put the spending investigation on the back burners and had a line divided board members John Johnson & Cherry Doyal on one side and chairman Russell Heidelberg on the other side. “For some reason, our chairman thinks he is the board and he’s not…he’s only one vote…every one of us that sits up here is one vote,” said Doyal.

Johnson went as far as to say “Not only does he operate as a dictator, he does not tell the truth.”

Johnson and Doyal made claims that Russell is corrupt, a liar, keeps them in the dark on important board issues and refused to meet after Johnson claims Heidelberg said the board was in “a dire financial situation.”

Johnson said in his announcements he saw one of their accounts in December with $24 million dollars in it, and doesn’t understand their current financial struggle.

Heidelberg never engaged with the verbal attacks, but had rebuttals to some of the claims, saying the $24 million was already accounted for “That is not operation fund money, that is bond money and it has to be used and there are penalties if it isn’t used for its intended purpose.”

Multiple residents were kicked out of the meeting as well for disruption. Director Doyle kicked one woman out reasoning being she said her husband’s name was on the water bill and therefore couldn’t address the board.

That woman was kicked out, Katie Davis saying”They don’t want me to tell the truth because they are apart they allowed Nia Bradley to do what she did and they didn’t have any complaints then.”

Mayor Jimmie Gardner was there for the whole fiasco and was disheartened by it “I could not be more disappointed…We can agree to disagree but at some point, we have to realize we have a job to do with responsibilities and duties and we meet those by acting like a real board and that’s not what you’ve seen tonight.”



After all of the agenda items, they went into an executive session to discuss lawsuits and pending litigations against them. Jay Ross the board attorney at one point in the meeting said new lawsuits come in every da