Prichard, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water and Sewer Board canceled their meeting set for Monday afternoon, noting lack of quorum.

The PWWSB attorney Jay Ross tells WKRG News 5 that the board canceled the meeting due to lack of quorum because three members wouldn’t be able to attend.

Ross said board chairman Russell Heidelburg, board members Ron Davis and Beverly Bunch are not able to make the meeting. Ross said this is not related to the recent controversy, but that two of the members are sick and the other couldn’t attend. He also noted, it’s not unheard of for these types of meetings to be rescheduled.

Another board member John Johnson, sent us an email about the cancelation:

“I was ready to attend The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Prichard’s Board Meeting scheduled for today Monday, February 14, 2022 at 4:30pm, until I was TOLD by Board Attorney Jay Ross at 11:15 a.m. today about today’s meeting being rescheduled until Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:30pm. I was NEVER asked about my availability to attend today’s meeting. “ Board member John Johnson

This cancelation comes after last week’s report revealed that $3 million worth of credit card charges came into question on the board’s spending over a three-year period.

An outside accountant was reviewing the finances that are part of that criminal investigation led by the DA’s office. That review was set to be presented at Monday’s meeting. Ross said that review will not be presented at the rescheduled meeting, due to law enforcement asking the accountant not to publicly release any more information.

The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.