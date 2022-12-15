PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board will be searching for a new operations manager, according to a board member. The current operations manager, Dan McCrory, has submitted his resignation and will be out of the job on Monday, Dec. 19.

Board member John Johnson sent a pair of emails to WKRG, one of which he said he sent to fellow board members and legal advisors on Thursday. In part, the email pleaded for the all five members of the board to “meet, interview and hire a qualified applicant as soon as possible” or else the board could be assessed “large fines on the pockets of the customers.”

“Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board can no longer afford to spend and waste the customers money with avoidable and senseless fines like in the past,” reads another part of the email.

Johnson said the chairmen and attorneys carried out the past hiring of managers.

“You see where that has gone wrong over and over again,” said Johnson.

In June 2022, former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley and her husband were in court for questionable spending. In November 2022, Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. Nia Bradley was also arrested and charged with criminal theft first-degree and aggravated theft by deception. She was arrested in May 2022.

Following the indictments in November, two more arrests were made in the investigation. Former public services supervisor for the water board, Randy Burden, and service manager Teresa Lewis were arrested on theft charges.

A few days later, the water board unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay.

There are no additional details and at this time. It is unclear if the five members will agree to meet for an emergency meeting or not.