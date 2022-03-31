MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Of the nearly 400 public water and sewer systems in Alabama who applied for COVID-19 relief money to help them repair or upgrade their systems, none asked for as much as The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Prichard. Prichard Water applied for a total of $333,000,000 in COVID-19 relief money, money overseen by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The ADEM has only $225,000,000 to dole out across the state.

Not only did Prichard Water apply for more money than is available across the entire state of Alabama, they also applied for far more than any other system. For comparison, the Birmingham Water Works Board applied for $4,000,000 for lead service line repair. Prichard asked for $100,000,000 for repairing leaks in the water lines.

Here’s what Prichard, Mobile County and City of Mobile water boards requested:

The Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Prichard: $333 million

Rehabilitating the Morris: $22,000,000

City-wide sewer extension: $135,000,000

Systemwide I/I project improvement: $76,000,000

Repairing leaks in the water lines: $100,000,000

Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority: $53,550,000

Drinking water projects: $4,400,000

Master Plan SRF Water Projects Phase II – Years 2024-2028: $44,700,000

Annual contract for identifying lead and copper service lines: $2,500,000

SRF Wastewater projects: $1,950,000

MAWSS: Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile: $80,500,000

Master Plan SRF Water Projects Phase II – Years 2024-2028: $39,500,000

Master Plan SRF Water Projects Phase II – Years 2019-2023: 2022 Supplemental: $41,000,000

What’s the COVID-19 relief money for?

In January, the Alabama legislature “approved spending $225 million out of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help public water and sewer systems with the greatest infrastructure needs as well as individual residents in need of water or sewer services,” according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

ADEM director Lance LeFleur said in the release that the opportunity to help local water systems improve was historic. The grants to help “potentially millions” of Alabamians will be awarded based on need.

“It’s important for the public to understand that these grants will be awarded based on needs,” LeFleur

said in the news release. “Those with the greatest needs and the least ability to pay are the priority.”

Recent scrutiny of Prichard Water, former manager Nia Bradley

FBI agents joined the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office when serving multiple warrants at several properties owned by the Prichard Water Board in February. Those warrants came weeks after allegations of illegal spending by past and present board members, including using credit cards to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury goods like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. on Feb. 23, former water board manager Nia Bradley was arrested.

On Feb. 25, MCSO raided Bradley’s home and removed dozens of boxes and bags of luxury goods. Her husband, Anthony Bradley was arrested. Both Anthony and Nia Bradley have since bonded out of jail. When Nia Bradley left the jail, she was spotted wearing Gucci sunglasses.

What’s next?

ADEM wants water systems to apply for these grants opportunities by April 1, but, LeFleur said in the release, that’s not a hard deadline and systems can apply later.

