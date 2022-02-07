PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County District Attorney’s office is leading the charge on the investigation into potential illegal spending from Prichard Water and Sewer Board.

This investigation was prompted after a report shows questionable credit card charges. The purchases begin in January 2018 and go through October 2021 and total a whopping $3,998,215.36.

The credit cards were used by 7 employees, and the majority of the charges from Nia Bradley, the former manager. One card was labeled “ghost card” and another one is called PWWSB. Bradley’s purchases include Delta flights, shopping at Victoria’s Secret, TJ Maxx, Sally’s Beauty supply, $17,000 at Louis Vuitton, $9,000 at Gucci, $8,000 for color cosmetic contact lenses and other major expenditures.

A portion of the report is dedicated to travel expenditures, which totaled $70,591 from Jan. 2018 to Jan. 2021. These expenses include hotels and taxis on a trip to New York, Chicago, Sunrise FL, Orange Beach and Atlanta.

Mardi Gras purchases have surprising numbers, too, with $28,000 spent in 2019 and $38,000 in 2020.

This report comes after many residents in Prichard have complained of high bills that don’t match meter reads in recent months. We reached out to the current board manager, the city of Prichard and city council who appoints the board. They all declined comment.