Prichard teen shot multiple times, dies on scene

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police found a male subject shot multiple times Thursday when they responded to a call on the 1100 block of Baldwin Drive, according to the Prichard Mayor’s Office.

EMS also responded to the scene, but according to a news release from the Prichard Mayor’s Office, the victim had already died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators and the Prichard Criminal Investigation Division Detectives responded to the scene to preserve evidence and investigate the incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, no clear motive or suspect had been identified.