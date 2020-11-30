Prichard storm debris should be removed by Christmas

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard says DRC Emergency Services, LLC (DRC) is working daily to remove debris left behind from Hurricanes Sally, Delta, and Zeta.

The city says DRC has mapped areas of impact across seven sections of Prichard, and has crews working each area until all roadside debris is cleared.

DRC Regional Manager Mr. Charles Kraft says the target timeline has the project complete before the Christmas Holiday. He anticipates the majority of the clean up will be done in the next two and a half weeks.

Mayor Jimmy Gardner and his Chief of Staff, Rodney Clements along with the entire City of Prichard

team hopes that this effort will help residents return to a sense of normalcy during a year that has been extraordinarily challenging for most. City of Prichard Press Release November 30, 2020

More information on the types of services that DRC provides can be found here.

