PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Citizens of Prichard are continuing to look for answers as they met with State Senator Vivian Figures and other state and county officials Monday night. The water board’s financial troubles, water quality, highway improvements and funding for the city were all discussed.

Many citizens learned that most of their issues would be resolved if Prichard city officials would communicate with the state for citizen’s requests.

None of the Prichard city officials were present at the meeting which frustrated many citizens who are fighting to get answers on many issues that were addressed during the meeting.

“The mayor and no one from city council is here,” exclaimed one citizen in the audience. “Let’s make that acknowledgment, okay? They should be here.”

Some citizens are concerned about the safety of their drinking water and their water pressure, asking if the state could directly give Prichard Water Board the funds to improve their infrastructure.

“Will the state mark funds specifically for the upgrades to Prichard’s water structure,” read Senator Figures from a tablet that had citizen’s questions. “I think that’s a definite no.”

Alabama Department of Environmental Management Officials explained that the board could not receive funds from the state, nor grants because of how much debt they are in.

Citizens like David Chapman, who resides in Eight Mile, walked away frustrated because he feels that the city of Prichard continues to ignore certain issues.

“I’m leaving with is a little bit of frustration because I do know that people are tired of this over there,” said Chapman.

Residents outside of Prichard came to sit through the meeting. Milton Murrow, of Mobile, says he thinks the meeting is a step in the right direction, but no real solutions to the problems came about.

“It’s a start,” said Murrow. “It’s a start to get answers and get this city, this community straighten out because there’s too many people suffering in Prichard.”

On the other hand, Chapman says the best way to get the city back on the right path is voting for new officials.

“They need to start taking their time and finding out who they’re putting in their office,” said Chapman. “These are the people that you’re making responsible for. They’re sitting there making your decisions. If they can’t do their job, don’t hire them.”