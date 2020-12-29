Prichard residents say hurricane debris is still an issue

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A small neighborhood off of Highway 45 in Prichard says their area is still overrun with debris, but the trashmen have a different story.

There is a lot of confusion from residents and pure frustrations from both sides when it comes to pick-up, and while we were speaking with a resident of that neighborhood on Kay Street, a trash truck came through. The conversation between concerned citizen Tony Bolden and the workers was a bit heated. Bolden says some of the debris has been there since the storms. The workers say they come through every two weeks and they are always new things to pick up.

The trashmen went on to tell us off camera about the strict regulations they have to follow when it comes to pick-up and that may be why some things have been left behind. You can see those regulations here.

Bolden, on the other hand, says the FEMA trucks never came on his street. He has lived there since 1992 and he has never experienced anything like this.

“They normally pick it up, but I don’t know what’s happened, they don’t care about this street,” Bolden said. “We need help and I don’t know who to turn to.”

We reached out to the Mobile County Commission, which organized the hurricane debris removal throughout the county, but they have yet to get back to us.

