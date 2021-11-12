Prichard resident filling potholes as city works to repave streets

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Potholes in Prichard are not a new problem, but progress is underway as some residents are filling potholes themselves and the city’s resurfacing project, started in August, is underway.

The city says 19 of the over 120 roads planned have been completely resurfaced. Mayor Jimmy Gardner said it’s about safety and quality of life.

“When we can put sidewalks in and repair streets,” Gardner said, “then that community becomes safer by doing those things and so it’s important to continue this effort.”

News 5 spoke with residents and drivers who told us they are happy to see the city make progress. Still, there are some residents who feel that it took too long to get this far. Mario Cannon is paying out-of-pocket to fill potholes in problem areas.

“They’re actually craters,” said Cannon, “and they have gotten bigger over time. And we call the city and we call the city, and we don’t get any response, and it seems to me they’re more reactive than proactive.”

He feels the areas with the biggest problems are not being addressed.

“I could name you street after street after location, it’s all over the place. This is just what we have to deal with on a permanent basis,” Cannon said.

The city stressed there are a lot of hoops to jump through to get funding for these sorts of projects. They don’t happen overnight.

“It’s not as easy as saying go out and cover a street or pave a street,” Gardner said. “There is a lot more too it than just that. So we have to make sure that we’re doing it right and we’re utilizing the funds that are available and I’m not in the business of just paving potholes, I’m in the business of repairing and replacing streets.”