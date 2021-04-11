Prichard reports at least 95,000 gallons of sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rain

Press release from the Mobile County Health Department

MOBILE, Alabama — Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer

Overflows on April 10 that were caused by heavy rains.

The overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets is ongoing. The nearest manhole

location, estimated amount and receiving water is listed below:

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water 211 Patricia Ave. 25,000 to 50,000 Gum Tree Branch 1206 Craft Highway 10,000 to 25,000 Chickasaw Creek Prichard Ave. and Newsome 25,000 to 50,000 Toulmin’s Springs Branch 823 College St. 25,000 to 50,000 Toulmin’s Springs Branch 705 Sample Ave. 10,000 to 25,000 Toulmin’s Springs Branch Chin and Butts Ongoing Undetermined at this time

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch, Chickasaw Creek and Toulmin’s Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.