Prichard reports at least 95,000 gallons of sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rain

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sewer-overflow_368761

Press release from the Mobile County Health Department

MOBILE, Alabama — Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer
Overflows on April 10 that were caused by heavy rains.

The overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets is ongoing. The nearest manhole
location, estimated amount and receiving water is listed below:

LocationEstimated GallonsReceiving Water
211 Patricia Ave.25,000 to 50,000Gum Tree Branch
1206 Craft Highway10,000 to 25,000Chickasaw Creek
Prichard Ave. and Newsome25,000 to 50,000Toulmin’s Springs Branch
823 College St.25,000 to 50,000Toulmin’s Springs Branch
705 Sample Ave.10,000 to 25,000Toulmin’s Springs Branch
Chin and ButtsOngoingUndetermined at this time

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch, Chickasaw Creek and Toulmin’s Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of the overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories