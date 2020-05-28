Prichard Public Works to resume normal garbage pickup June 1, alternative pickup continues until then

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — In a news release from the City of Prichard, Prichard Public Works plan to resume normal garbage pickup hours on Monday, June 1st.

On May 22nd, the City of Prichard announced that an employee with Prichard Public Works tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be cautious, all garbage pickup was suspended until all people who had contact with the infected were tested.

For the complete news release, read below:

To complete the alternate garbage pickup schedule communicated on Tuesday, May 26th, homes that did not have garbage collected on Friday, May 22nd will have a pickup on Saturday, May 30th.

Thereafter, Prichard Public Works will resume normal garbage pickup beginning Monday, June

1, 2020. If you have questions about the City of Prichard closures, please contact the Office of the Mayor via email at communications@thecityofprichard.org.

