Prichard prepares for Juneteenth celebration

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 20th.

The annual celebration marks the end of slavery in the United States.

The commemoration will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Prichard on Wilson Avenue. The City of Prichard and the Port City Secondliners are hosting the event. Organizers say the celebration will be a casual gathering.

“Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said TJ Pettway, President of JA Group.

There will be food, games, and music at the free event. It is open to the public. Members of this year’s Juneteenth planning committee will be at the event to answer questions.

Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when a group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free from slavery, nearly 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

FULL RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF PRICHARD:

The City of Prichard and Port City Secondliners will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 20 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Prichard on Wilson Ave. An annual commemoration of African-American emancipation, the Juneteenth celebration brings together the City of Prichard communities for a casual gathering. “Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said TJ Pettway, President of JA Group. “The City of Prichard is excited to partner with the Port City Secondliners to honor Juneteenth and provide a space for the Prichard communities to access resources while engaging in some fun and fellowship.” The celebration in Downtown Prichard will feature food, games, and music and is free and open to the public. Members of the Juneteenth 2020 planning committee will be on hand at the event to provide information and answer questions. “The City is honored to co-host this celebration in support of the observance of Juneteenth,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner. “It’s a great occasion to connect with one another while reflecting on African American history and honoring its role in our city’s — and our nation’s — cultural heritage.” Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863. Although celebrated throughout the U.S. since 1865, Juneteenth has been more widely observed since the Civil Rights Movement, providing a platform for the promotion of diversity and an opportunity for education about the sacrifices and challenges endured by enslaved Americans in their struggle for freedom.

