Prichard Police, victims’ families address unsolved murders

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police department, alongside families of victims, made a plea to the public to come forward about unsolved crimes.

The focus was on seven people who were killed in 2021. In each of those cases, no suspects have been named. Investigators say there have been about 10 murders total this year. With these seven being unsolved, as well as no suspect being named yet in the Labor Day shooting death, about 80 percent of Prichard’s 2021 murders have no suspects identified.

“We have leads in them. We’re just needing that extra push from the community to say hey this could be the final puzzle piece that could lead us to solving the whole case,” said Lt. Robert Martin. “So if we can get that, we can get these cases closed.”

Family members of Rosalyn Agee, Colby Grepko, Corey Davis, Cornelius Wheat, Daylen McBride, Christopher Oakley and Michael Nicholson shared their pain this evening.

Watch the full press conference below.