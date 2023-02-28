PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police say they’re looking for two men they say are connected to a murder from more than a week ago. According to a news release sent Tuesday, Prichard Police said they’re looking for Jakane Robinson, AKA “Kane” and Kendarius Welch AKA “Tall Ken”.

They are considered persons of interest in the death of Jaylin Foxx. His body was found in a cut through joining the Gulf Village to the Alabama Village on February 19th. We spoke to the victim’s family days ago as they searched for justice.

According to the news release, Jakane Robinson has connections to Selma, Ala., and Demopolis, Ala. In April of 2022, Jakane Robinson was found not guilty of capital murder in Demopolis. Anyone with information on where these two men may be is asked to contact the Police Homicide Unit at (251) 452-2211.