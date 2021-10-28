Prichard police searching for armed and ‘extremely dangerous’ man

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who they say is armed and “extremely dangerous.”

25-year-old Kendarius D. Welch is wanted on at least two felony warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/building. He is also being sought after for the Oct. 23 shooting incident at the Gulf Village Homes area, where a vehicle with three juveniles was shot into. One of the juveniles was shot and injured by police say was a “barrage of bullets fired into the vehicle.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division or Police Headquarters at 251-452-2211.

