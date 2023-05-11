PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to rob a Family Dollar with a gun Monday night.

Police said the man walked into the store on 1214 N. Wilson Avenue “just prior to closing” and demanded money from the cashier while armed with a gun. He then left the area.

Police said they believe the man is the same suspect who allegedly robbed the same store “maybe a week or two prior.”

Police said the suspect fired a shot inside the store before fleeing in the previous robbery.

“Authorities further believe this to be the subject who has been terrorizing not only the Family Dollar in this area, but the Dollar General just a few blocks away, according to the release.

If anyone has any information about this suspect, you are urged to call Prichard Police at 251-331-0897.