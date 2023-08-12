MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard Police Officer is one of at least two people hurt in a crash involving a Prichard Police SUV. It happened on Overlook Road shortly before 8 Saturday morning.

It appeared a Prichard Police SUV and another vehicle collided. It looked like the Prichard Police cruiser overturned, crushing the passenger side, and came to rest upright on Overlook Road. Mobile Police, Prichard Police, and Mobile Fire Rescue responded. A person who lives nearby said she helped treat the officer on the scene and said he appeared conscious and alert before he was transported by ambulance. A woman who identified herself as a family member of the officer said he is being treated in the hospital but he should be okay at this time.

We don’t know what led up to this crash or if there are any charges. We saw at least one other person wheeled away on a stretcher. We’ve reached out to the City of Prichard and the Mobile Police Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.