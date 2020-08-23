Prichard Police needs help in locating missing endangered man

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department need help in finding a 37-year-old missing endangered man.

Authorities say he was last seen on Wednesday, August 19,2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m, wearing white Nike Air Maxx , a white tank top, and light colored shorts. He’s 6’2 and weighs 209 Ibs.

His family has not seen or spoken to him since then.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Darron Davis, please contact the Prichard Police Department @251-452-2211. You can remain anonymous. Darron Davis is considered MISSING & ENDANGERED due to information obtained during this investigation. Prichard Police Department

LATEST STORIES: