PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police Department officers are searching for a woman whom they say is connected to the fraudulent use of an EBT card, according to a release.

Lynn Marie Mason is a person of interest in connection with the crime, officials said. The EBT card in question was allegedly used at a local business in Prichard.

Lynn Marie Mason

Lynn Marie Mason

Lynn Marie Mason

Anyone with information about Mason’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.