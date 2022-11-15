PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department released photos of two suspects who they believe are connected to a Nov. 2 shooting involving an 11-year-old on St. Stephens Road, according to a release from the PPD.

An 11-year-old was shot at the St. Stephens Wood Apartment at 3245 St. Stephens Rd. just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to the release, the two suspects came to the apartment complex from Wolf Ridge Rd. when they began shooting at a crowd of people from the parking lot of a church.

In the two photos, you can see two individuals who appear to be running. One suspect appears to be wearing black shorts and a blue hoodie with his face covered. The other suspect appears to be wearing long pants with a light blue shirt and what looks like a red hoodie covered over the their face.

If anyone recognizes these two individuals or has any information for this case, you are urged to call the PPD at 251-452-2211.