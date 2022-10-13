Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager.

Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home.

Officials said she may be driving a rental car that is a black 4-door Toyota with a Georgia license plate. It is believed she is still in the Mobile County area.

Anyone with information about Symoria’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.