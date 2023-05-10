PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are looking for a suspect who broke into an elementary school over the weekend.

According to Prichard Police, the suspect broke into Collins Rhodes Elementary School through a window of a classroom. While inside, police say the suspect reportedly took three Chromebooks, damaged two of the Coke machines and stole snacks and money out of them.

Police tell WKRG News 5 no alarms went off, and the suspect remained in the school for two hours.

Prichard Police allege the alarm system was not working during the burglary.

We reached out to the Mobile County Public Schools about their alarms. A spokesperson with MCPSS says they are multiple security measures in place, and they are cooperating with Prichard Police in their investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Prichard Police Department.