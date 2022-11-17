PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department are asking for help in locating a man who they believe is involved in the murder of a local tow truck driver.

Tyler Shakur Moore is wanted in connection with the death of Lawrence Terrell Darby which happened on Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Darby was shot in the arm and back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 15-year-old has already been arrested for Darby’s murder and for a possible robbery. Officers said the men were playing a dice game in the breezeway of the complex when they shot Darby.

Darby was an employee of Pitts & Sons Towing in Saraland. His boss described him as a go-getter, a hard-working employee and an overall good person. The company will have a procession for Darby Saturday, Nov. 19.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.