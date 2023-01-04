Officials with the City of Prichard said the Prichard Police Department is looking for a person involved in a shooting on Jan. 2.

According to officials, the shooting happened in a convenience store parking lot at the corner of Lott Road and University Boulevard around 9 p.m. Officials said no one was hurt; however, multiple vehicles were damaged in the shooting.

A woman driving in the area had a bullet hit her rear passenger-side window, causing the glass to shatter, giving minor injuries to two children. The children were seen by EMS and taken to Urgent Care to get glass removed from their eyes and face.

Officers said they have identified the person only by their nickname, “RJ.” The person was caught on a surveillance camera.