PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint Monday morning, according to a release from the PPD.

Police said the store off Lott and St. Stephens Rd. was robbed at gun point just before 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17. The male suspect demanded crash.

The suspect is seen in camera footage wearing a white surgical mask and all black clothing. Police said he left the store and headed west on Lott Rd in a silver “early 2000’s Honda Accord.”

If anyone has any information in reference to this robbery, you are encouraged to call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.