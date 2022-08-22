The Prichard Police Department is looking for a man who they believe was involved in several burglaries.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is looking for a man who they believe was involved in several burglaries.

Prichard Police believe the man burglarized several homes in the Bronner Street community. One home was broken into three times, with around $2,000 worth of tools stolen.

Investigators obtained security images of the burglary suspect, with some images dating back to Thursday, Aug. 18. If you have any information about the man’s whereabouts, call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.