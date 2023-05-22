PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A city spokesperson for the City of Prichard said Prichard Police are looking for three men in relation to the deadly shooting at a local strip club.

Raheem D’Angelo Catlin, DeAngelo Antwan Miller and Harold Lee Miller are all wanted for questioning in the murder of Jaquell Graham at Lotus Gentlemen’s Club. Detectives ask that they come to the station for questioning as soon as possible.

On May 14 just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Lotus Gentlemen’s Club after three people were shot. At the time, police said they did not know how the weapons got in through security.

One of the surviving people was “scraped by a bullet” and one was shot in the leg. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.