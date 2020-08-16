Prichard Police investigating viral video of child left in car outside club

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police say they are investigating after viral videos show a child left in a car early Saturday morning. The videos are Facebook live posts shows a child asleep, apparently alone in a car. Towards the end, a woman comes up and drives off.

A news release from Prichard Police says their organization as well as the Child Advocacy Center are investigating the incident. The video also shows a man that has been identified as a local constable who was working security at the Lotus Club.

The news release does not explicitly say a crime was committed or if charges are being filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. Prichard Police say the female driver, possibly identified in the news release, left before authorities got there. The videos have been shared more than 10,000 times in 24 hours.

We’ve embedded the FB videos in question below. Caution: harsh language.