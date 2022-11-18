PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department said they are actively investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.
According to officials, a man showed up at USA Medical Center who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance D. Norris Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
