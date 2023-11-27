PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a homicide that was reported on Sunday morning.

According to PPD, it’s been confirmed one female is dead, and another female was transported to University Hospital for medical attention.

The homicide allegedly occurred on the 700 block of Sweeneys Lane.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

