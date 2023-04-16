Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Prichard on Saturday afternoon, according to a City of Prichard spokesperson.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Prichard on Saturday afternoon, according to a City of Prichard spokesperson.

Officers with the Prichard Police Department were called to Dairy Road, Arbor Pointe Apartments, near St. Stephens Road and I-65 just before 2 p.m. WKRG News 5 crews were on the scene where police cars were seen at Arbor Pointe but no crime scene tape was up.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or the extent of a possible injury. WKRG is working to gather more information. We will update this story when information is available.