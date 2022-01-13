Prichard Police investigating robbery at Region’s Bank

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a bank robbery on Wilson Road.

On Jan. 13, officers were called to region’s bank for a report of a robbery.

Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a woman walked up to a bank teller and handed her a note asking for a sizable amount of money.

The woman then drove away from the Region’s bank with “a small amount of cash,” according to a news release from the Prichard Police Department. The woman was last seen driving in a grey or silver sedan. If you have any information, call the Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.