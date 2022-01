PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a homicide at a restaurant in Prichard.

One man was shot and killed Wednesday, Jan. 26 outside Hart’s Chicken restaurant at 922 Wilson Ave. The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. The with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is helping Prichard Police with the investigation.

