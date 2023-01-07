PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle.

According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between I-165 and St. Stephens Road, on Jan. 7 at 2:30 a.m.

Victim, George Lavon Bush, 45

Officials with the city said homicide detectives have identified Keenta Todd, 45, as the “possible shooter in question.” This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department.