Prichard Police investigating early-morning homicide

UPDATE (10/10/21 2:46 p.m.) — Prichard Police, Major Crimes detectives and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a homicide Oct. 10 in Prichard, Alabama.

Joe Johnson, 24, was pronounced dead on scene at 400 block of S. Wilson Avenue due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Prichard Police Department.

Detectives are unsure of the motive, and they do not have any potential suspects, according to the police.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-221.

ORIGINAL STORY

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office “My Neighborhood” map a homicide was reported just before 5 AM at 405 South Wilson.

A Prichard spokesman said they’d have more information later today. This is a developing story and we’ll update it as more information is available.