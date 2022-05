PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirm they are investigating a double homicide at 1410 South Leeds Ave. That’s next to the First Stop gas station off St. Stephens Road.

Prichard Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were on scene as of 2:45 p.m. Crime scene tape was up. A crowd was gathering at the scene at the time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 has a team on location. We will update this story with more information as details become available.